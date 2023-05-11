I want to commend the Jackson Memorial Library for organizing and hosting a forum on May 2 where candidates for the St. George Select Board and School Board met with township residents. I would also like to commend the four candidates who participated and one who was not able to attend but sent an informative written statement. This was a helpful meeting that met an important public need because in contrast to state and federal elections, there is generally little information available to the public on candidates running in our local elections.
In the future, I hope this type of program will be expanded by scheduling it further in advance and holding it in a larger venue (perhaps the St. George meeting room) and at a time that might be convenient for a broader group of residents. I would also encourage candidates to prepare informative written statements summarizing their background, what they hope to contribute to the office they are running for, and any related issues of special interest or concern. Such statements should be published online in a timely way for residents who might not be able to attend the candidate forum. This will help ensure the election of the most highly qualified candidates and thereby further strengthen our democratic process.