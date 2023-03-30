Thank God I live in Maine

I am 76. Last week at Logan airport, awaiting my 14-hour flight to Japan, I was carried by ambulance to the ER at Mass General with sudden bleeding. Everyone was very kind, the hospital one of the best in the world, and my sister came to be with me and take me to her home to recuperate.
Back home in Maine, I immediately pursued the necessary medical follow up — including a biopsy for possible cancer and surgery. My doctor prescribed a necessary drug to be taken before the operation. My pharmacist handed it over without incident, and a friend who saw what it was said fervently, “Thank God you live in Maine!” The drug? Misoprostol.
You may know it as one of the drugs administered for over 60% of the abortions in this country, drugs with a far lower mortality rate than penicillin or Viagra according to the USFDA. While it may be a sad joke to be taking it at my age, I am extremely grateful to have the option, and that my doctors are not in fear for their licenses, their freedom or even their lives for giving it to me.
Hundreds of thousands of women and their doctors in this country are now not so lucky, those who live in states with near bans on all abortions. The victims of the anti-abortion zealots extend not only to those who need an abortion in states like Texas and Idaho, a right constitutionally recognized for 50 years, but to those who need care after a miscarriage, a biopsy for cancer, ulcers or one of the many other reasons this drug might be prescribed.
Beyond these immediate consequences for banning abortion and medication abortion is the far more extensive damage being done because pregnant women and others who need cancer screening or other gynecological care like me now have to travel long distances at great expense for that care as good doctors are being driven out of communities by frustration, fear and exhaustion. We are becoming a nation of women’s health care deserts, not unlike those decreed by the Taliban, and for similar reasons.
Make no mistake; these zealots are after Maine’s laws too, even for contraception; and our governor stands with other governors in staunch support of preserving women’s freedoms and medical care that we so recently took for granted. This is no longer only about the hapless teenager with an unintended pregnancy — raped or not, as much as her health and future deserve to be protected. This has the potential to affect the lives and health of every woman reading this and every woman you know at any age. Take it from me.
Rev. Dr. Diana Beach
Thomaston
Biking safely
Spring is in the air and that means that many in the area will be ready to get their bicycles out of the barn and start riding! Except that every road with a shoulder is covered in sand used to make roads safe for driving during snow storms.
I urge town managers to make it a priority to have their public works department sweep these shoulders clean of debris — hoping that rainfall will do the trick doesn’t work. Sand on paved surfaces is dangerous for even very experienced riders, and with the advent of e-bikes, there are now many more of our friends and neighbors out there — let’s make it safe for them.