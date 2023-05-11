My name is Steve Karp. I am announcing my candidacy for RSU 40 School Board. The election for the seat is coming up on June 13. I have two major goals for our students in our school district: truth and transparency. Truth in what is being taught to young people and transparency for the parents and taxpayers to know what is being taught.
I want to see the school district get back to the basics of traditional education and focus on equipping students for life instead of the controversial social agenda that is creeping into the school system.
The current policy that was recently voted in by the RSU 40 School Board allows students in cooperation with the administration to keep secrets from their parents. What happened to parental rights?
Why not spend our time, money and energy on constructive ideas that we can all agree on such as expanding the school year for Mid-Coast School of Technology as well as expanding the trades they teach? Maine is in dire need of skilled tradesmen and technicians!
I live with my wife, Karmon, in Waldoboro. We have three daughters, a grandson and a granddaughter. I have an associate degree in avionics systems technology and a bachelor’s degree in human resource management. I am a United States Air Force veteran and a retired Delta Airlines mechanic.
In my spare time, I am a member of the American Legion in Waldoboro. I play the violin and viola with the worship team at Safe Harbor Community Chapel. I, with other local candidates, will be having a “meet and greet” on May 13 from 5–7 p.m. at Safe Harbor Community Chapel (formerly the VFW Post) at 50 Mill St. in Waldoboro.