Letters to the Editor

My name is Steve Karp. I am announcing my candidacy for RSU 40 School Board. The election for the seat is coming up on June 13. I have two major goals for our students in our school district: truth and transparency. Truth in what is being taught to young people and transparency for the parents and taxpayers to know what is being taught.

I want to see the school district get back to the basics of traditional education and focus on equipping students for life instead of the controversial social agenda that is creeping into the school system.

