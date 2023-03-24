Camden resident Jean Brewer read the following statement on behalf of Save The Dam Falls during the public non agenda portion of a recent Select Board meeting.
I’m here tonight to speak on behalf of the Save The Dam Falls not for profit group regarding the pledges offered for detailed short term repair maintenance of Montgomery Dam.
Each of you received a letter regarding this matter prior to the February 21st Select Board Meeting. At this time our formal written request to be on the agenda in that letter, along with a mid-December email request, and a January 17th oral request have been denied by the two town officials that determine what appears on the Select Board agenda.
Please take some time to recall what occurred prior to this letter that Ray Andreson read at the last February Select Board meeting.
Members of our group brought to your attention the town’s neglect of the Montgomery Dam at select board meetings in person and by email for a very long time. Audra received many complaints about this neglect, as well as photos.
On August 23rd of last year, the town attorney acknowledged that a resolution drafted by Audra, with his help, regarding the dam, DOES NOT PROHIBIT ongoing maintenance of town property. Montgomery Dam is town property.
At the same August meeting Tom Hedstrom seated on this board earnestly requested that Montgomery Dam maintenance repairs be placed on the Select Board’s agenda. This was over 6 months ago.
Toward the end of the last Select Board meeting, Stephanie French who also sits on this town board, urgently requested that this subject be placed on the Select Board agenda.
There are a few other details of historical neglect that I would like to bring to your attention tonight to help you understand the unnecessary frustration experienced by members of this community, as this delay of accepting funds for minimal repair maintenance hangs in the balance.
According to Audra’s Montgomery Dam Historic Cost Report that was requested well over a year ago, there have been no contractual repairs to this town property since 2009, despite a town vote in I believe 2016 or 2017 to repair the dam with funds approved by town voters in the amount of $60,000. (If I interpreted her report correctly.)
We have heard the town manager and some board members often reference the town’s comprehensive plan when discussing other Capital Improvements like the upgrade of sidewalks and wastewater treatment. However, it appears that they have forgotten that on page 201 of Camden’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan, that still remains in effect today, under the section Capital Improvements, Montgomery Dam is listed for Restoration with a figure of $200,000.
It is also listed as a Historical Resource in this document and we know that it is eligible to be nominated for the National Historic Register. A member of Save the Dam Falls already requested that the town board nominate Montgomery Dam for this national honor. In other words we did not form our group without just cause.
The dam was a generous gift from the Montgomery Family to the town of Camden forever because of its historical significance and the spectacular waterfall it creates. We are grateful for this gift and as good stewards, our donation of $11,500 from local citizens, supports rather than neglects, the care of town property as the river study continues. There is more that I could say, but I will keep this short.
It is unfair, unreasonable, and undemocratic to not allow the donation to be on the agenda in a timely manner as we requested.
Article 14 as approved by Camden voters states this:
Article 14
Shall the Town vote to authorize the Select Board and Treasurer, on behalf of the Town, to apply for and accept grants, gift, real estate and other funds, including trust funds, that may be given or left to the Town?
Select Board recommends: 4-0-0
Tom and Stephanie have democratically taken the lead to listen to our citizens’ request. With them, we wait patiently, in good faith, for the donation to be addressed as an action item in a timely manner on the next select board agenda to contribute to the wellbeing in our community. Will you please make this happen?
Thank you.