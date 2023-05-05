Letters to the Editor

SLOW DOWN. So says a sign I pass almost every day. The words remind me I’m going too fast. I should know better than to speed, for I know how much I hate it when drivers race through my neighborhood, which they do every day.

The 25-mph sign is ignored by many. But the law signifies what and whom we value. Every driver could break the law and I’d still fight to keep the speed limit, for it stands for the well-being of our community.

Recommended for you