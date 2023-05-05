SLOW DOWN. So says a sign I pass almost every day. The words remind me I’m going too fast. I should know better than to speed, for I know how much I hate it when drivers race through my neighborhood, which they do every day.
The 25-mph sign is ignored by many. But the law signifies what and whom we value. Every driver could break the law and I’d still fight to keep the speed limit, for it stands for the well-being of our community.
On June 13 we are being asked to change our zoning laws for a cannabis consortium to pave the way for two retail pot shops in Camden. Like speed limits, our zoning laws ensure the character, aesthetics, and local economic vitality of our home. Changing them at the behest of a multi-state venture when there is no benefit for Camden is unwise.
No one has made a compelling case for why retail cannabis stores in Camden would be good for anyone other than the front men for the operation and their investors. For those of us who have invested our lives here, the rush to change our laws to suit those who would profit at our expense reeks of a contrived urgency. Their impatience with how much we care about Camden is telling: Their rhetoric says we are living in the past. Like much of what they say, this is untrue.
Towns that reject retail cannabis are not clinging to the past; they are protecting their future. They comprise most towns in Maine, including each of our closest neighbors. Rockport and Hope have already said no to retail cannabis. Lincolnville and Appleton are wise to go slow on this. For Camden to be the only town in our school district to rush into retail pot sales would be no proud distinction.
Data show that the early years of the 21st century have not been especially healthy for our children who grow up confronted with a myriad of addictive distractions and perils. Marketing intoxicants as attractive and convenient at this moment in our history — near our homes, schools, parks, and our family-friendly downtown is not a sign of progress but a sign of decay.
The proposals foisted on us have already torn at the fabric of our community. “Pot is already everywhere,” some of my friends say. While this an understandable feeling, it’s not a good reason to roll over. It’s resignation, and resignation is the opposite of living for the future. It’s like tearing down the speed limit sign. If pot is everywhere, and so easy to get anywhere, there’s no reason to toss our zoning laws so a cannabis chain can expand their adults-only stores into one of the loveliest places in the country — the place that we are blessed to call home. We don’t need this. Our future is brighter than that.
Camden is blessed with so much that is worth protecting: the natural beauty, the charming downtown, and our safe neighborhoods, but nothing is more important than our children and our future. Please slow down, please read the signs, please visit CamdenCares.ME to learn more, and please vote on June 13.