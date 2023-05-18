In 2006, I met Abden Simmons when I was flipping houses. I had a project on the south side of Rockland, and it needed a fence installed.
My deadline was tight; I needed to fulfill my contract with the buyers. With the ground still frozen, it seemed an impossible task to dig holes and install 45 feet of fencing, but my contractor knew Abden Simmons and said he was a hard worker and could get the job done.
Sure enough, Abden showed up with the right tools, got the job done.
Years later I had the honor of serving the Maine people with the very same Abden Simmons in Augusta, we both got elected to the legislature as state representatives and sat together on the Marine Resources Committee.
Rep. Simmons brought effective and different tools to Augusta to problem solve. For one thing, he is good at measuring situations, and this helps him understand what is needed.
Everyone knows he has served his community in many ways over the years — select board, planning board, Shellfish Council and others. It is not easy working in today’s difficult political climate, but Abden Simmons has proven he can work in tough climates; whether it be working frozen ground installing fencing, or the rough wind on the clam flats or inside the hard stone walls of the State House, he sets to work and gets things done.
For these reasons, I encourage all voters in District 45 to support Abden Simmons in the special election. Early voting in person by absentee ballot has begun.
Visit your town hall in Waldoboro, Friendship, Bremen, or Washington during regular hours to cast your vote now. Why take a chance with the postal service or wait until actual Election Day on June 13?