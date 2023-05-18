Letters to the Editor

In 2006, I met Abden Simmons when I was flipping houses. I had a project on the south side of Rockland, and it needed a fence installed.

My deadline was tight; I needed to fulfill my contract with the buyers. With the ground still frozen, it seemed an impossible task to dig holes and install 45 feet of fencing, but my contractor knew Abden Simmons and said he was a hard worker and could get the job done.

Recommended for you