The story printed about the Select Board hearing this week re: retail cannabis dispensaries should have noted that the meeting was one of the most controversial the town has witnessed in decades. Instead, it merely noted that “a number of residents turned out to the meeting and expressed passionate opposition” when in fact it was standing room only and virtually all who spoke were opposed to opening retail cannabis shops in Camden. The Herald should have made this abundantly clear.
There is nothing prohibiting those in favor of having dispensaries in town from doing the same, but if they are out there, they have been remarkably quiet. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Maine seven years ago and certainly isn’t taboo, however to-date there has been only one resident of Camden who isn’t to my knowledge directly associated with Botany or another marijuana dispensary who has spoken at a public hearing in favor of them.
At the Select Board hearing, only three residents spoke in favor, all of whom have a personal financial interest in seeing the town change its ordinance: one of the owners; his wife, who notably did not identify herself as his wife; and one of his business partners, who also did not disclose that he was an owner. (I would think these are pertinent facts for the Herald to have made note of).
The Town’s Select Board has decided not to send petitions to vote throughout Camden’s history, even on issues that have provoked far less opposition, but decided that this particular issue had enough merit to go to ballot immediately in June.
I am all for our town voting on matters that will have such a major impact on our collective future. What concerns me is that this particularly important matter was rushed to a vote, without receiving the full research and attention that it deserves prior to being put to a vote.
What also concerns me is the precedent this has set: that any resident can propose any business, whether it be a gun shop, an adult store, a strip club, or anything else that is not historically in-line with the character of Camden, and should be entitled to an immediate vote, with no due consideration period by the town or its officials first.
I recognize that being on the Select Board can feel like or be a ”no win” position, and I believe every member has the best intentions. Like most full year residents, I know and am fond of members of the board and they are people who I know care deeply about our town. However, I disagree that this particular petition merited an immediate vote before conducting additional research and hearings. And I also believe that the Herald has a moral obligation to be crystal clear about how these hearings have unfolded and facts like the ones I described above in its reporting.