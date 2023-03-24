Letters to the Editor

The story printed about the Select Board hearing this week re: retail cannabis dispensaries should have noted that the meeting was one of the most controversial the town has witnessed in decades. Instead, it merely noted that “a number of residents turned out to the meeting and expressed passionate opposition” when in fact it was standing room only and virtually all who spoke were opposed to opening retail cannabis shops in Camden. The Herald should have made this abundantly clear.

There is nothing prohibiting those in favor of having dispensaries in town from doing the same, but if they are out there, they have been remarkably quiet. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Maine seven years ago and certainly isn’t taboo, however to-date there has been only one resident of Camden who isn’t to my knowledge directly associated with Botany or another marijuana dispensary who has spoken at a public hearing in favor of them.

