Letters to the Editor

Save the Dam has come yet again in front of the Camden Select Board and readers of this newspaper with a new-old proposal. Last year, they failed to get their Montgomery Dam petition onto the ballot. They complained for months that the board wasn’t listening to them, even though a rival petition (also excluded from the ballot) gathered more signatures.

Eventually, Save the Dam joined the Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee. This committee was appointed by the Select Board to sift through critical issues like flood control and climate resiliency in the Megunticook watershed. Its mandate includes examining all seven existing dams. By next year, it will come up with recommendations that will go to the voters.

