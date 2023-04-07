Save the Dam has come yet again in front of the Camden Select Board and readers of this newspaper with a new-old proposal. Last year, they failed to get their Montgomery Dam petition onto the ballot. They complained for months that the board wasn’t listening to them, even though a rival petition (also excluded from the ballot) gathered more signatures.
Eventually, Save the Dam joined the Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee. This committee was appointed by the Select Board to sift through critical issues like flood control and climate resiliency in the Megunticook watershed. Its mandate includes examining all seven existing dams. By next year, it will come up with recommendations that will go to the voters.
Now Save the Dam has noisily reappeared at the Select Board with its old complaint that they’re being ignored. This time, they’re also bringing an odd gift: $11,000 for Montgomery Dam repairs (less than one-fifteenth of the current estimated cost). The real question is: Why repair Montgomery Dam now?
Think of STD’s gift as a Trojan Horse. If the Select Board accepts their offer, it would almost certainly have to add taxpayer money to make up the real cost of repairs. And that money would have to be approved by Camden voters.
If that happens, Montgomery Dam in its current form would likely be hard-wired into any future discussion about the river – whatever the science shows. That seems to be STD’s goal. It’s an end run around the Advisory Committee.
The Select Board has been understandably cautious about accepting STD’s Trojan Horse. What if another group comes up with $12,000 for a different plan? Do they win? Should the highest bidder decide how the town spends taxpayer money?
Meanwhile, STD’s representative sits on the Advisory Committee and offers helpful suggestions. This is how the process is supposed to work. Save the Dam should stop trying to undermine it.