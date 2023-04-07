At the March 21 Camden Select Board meeting, the Save The Dam group once again loudly expressed their outrage for “not being heard.” They wonder why their members cannot dominate these meetings to repeat their demands, which are always the same.
Here’s a message for Save the Dam: everyone hears you, we just don’t agree with you!
About a year ago, Save the Dam agreed with a proposal to establish a Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee. That group includes a representative from Save the Dam. It meets every month to work carefully through all issues involving the river to develop plans that will be presented and discussed with the community. These meetings are available to the public on Zoom and the town website. The committee also offers other regular presentations from experts on a variety of related topics, also available to the public on Zoom. The point of this effort is to turn down the public heat and focus on real solutions. Save the Dam is clearly not working in good faith if its representative sits on the Advisory Committee and then shouts about not being heard at Select Board meetings.
I hope I can speak for an overwhelming majority of Camden taxpayers who want to maintain our values of decency, courtesy, civility and fairness. Save the Dam, please reconsider future noise like this. You do your credibility no favors.