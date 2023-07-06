One of the goals of the Rockland City Council is providing affordable housing. In doing so, it has loosened up the zoning ordinance to provide for tiny houses (less than 400 square feet) and for detached Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, with the expectation that there would be a flurry of permits for such types of affordable ownership or rental units for lower- or middle-income persons, thereby helping to address the city’s affordable housing issue.
Other citizens believed that this was unlikely due to high construction and renovation, utilities, financing and land purchase costs. Information provided by the Code Office shows one permit for a tiny house (240 square feet) off Broadway and no new permits for ADUs. Because income and rent information is not kept, we don’t know if this was an affordable unit.
On the other hand, the city’s former Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) was fairly successful in providing affordable rental housing for income eligible individuals and families. Although more can be done, the program now lies dormant or abandoned. According to information provided by the Finance Office, there is $165,113 available to loan in the CDBG loan program. Back in the financial year of 2017, the Council diverted $250,000 out of the program and created a new Multi-family Housing Rehabilitation Program. The city has loaned out over $152,500 of these funds. There is approximately $97,500 remaining to lend. By returning the $97,500 to the Multi-family Housing Rehabilitation Program, there would be approximately $262,500 that could be used to restart the CDBG Multi-family Housing Rehab program and, depending on the leveraged financing, assist with rehabbing up to five or more code compliant and energy efficient affordable one- to three-bedroom apartment units for lower income persons or families.
In summary, including a reactivated Multi-family Housing Rehabilitation Loan and Grant Program could assist with the Council’s housing goals.