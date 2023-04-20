There is much that is demonstrably wrong-headed in the recent Courier-Gazette editorial. I would begin with pointing out that preserving open space and working to create a public park is not "nimby-ism."
For starters and for those of us who do not have backyards — primarily renters, young families with children as well as seniors in group settings — the Green has become our only accessible open space, our backyard park that we wish to preserve, not only for us but for future generations. We recall that many who voted to acquire the property after the prison was demolished thought private development of this property never made much sense; even before COVID-19 we couldn't keep existing businesses open year-round on Main Street.
What knocking down these dark gray walls accomplished was a kind of "redemption" that Stephen King writes about — freeing this ancient site from the prison and its view of the confluence of salt and fresh waters of the St. Georges River for the first time in 175 years, arguably the reason Thomaston is located where it is. Leaving the Green alone for now and future generations offers the promise of new, better ideas. Private development is just one possibility. A full-blown, multi-purpose community park within walking distance of most residential neighborhoods is another. [Knox Clinic] currently has many better options for a new home. We believe both can bring important benefits to the community. Just not in the exact same place.
The Green and its long, often sad and cruel history now has children's laughter and kites against clear skies, and occasionally the gazebo provides music, or just a place to sit with our private thoughts. Stephen King would probably be pleased that now "murders of crows" haunt the Green's expansive, open fields from time to time. We need to celebrate the Green, not build for the sake of building on this special place.