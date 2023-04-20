Letters to the Editor

There is much that is demonstrably wrong-headed in the recent Courier-Gazette editorial. I would begin with pointing out that preserving open space and working to create a public park is not "nimby-ism."

For starters and for those of us who do not have backyards — primarily renters, young families with children as well as seniors in group settings — the Green has become our only accessible open space, our backyard park that we wish to preserve, not only for us but for future generations. We recall that many who voted to acquire the property after the prison was demolished thought private development of this property never made much sense; even before COVID-19 we couldn't keep existing businesses open year-round on Main Street.

Recommended for you