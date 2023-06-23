On Friday, June 9, 2023, the Camden Herald issued an editorial on “Ignore scare tactics in Camden cannabis vote.” In this opinion, they made the comment “As drugs go, cannabis and its related products are far less dangerous to people than alcohol and cigarettes, which are sold at every corner store and gas station.”
I found this concerning given all the current data regarding cannabis products, especially those with higher THC levels. It is very apparent that there are reported cases in our country revolving around these higher THC products and psychotic events. I’ve included a few links to pertinent articles at the end of my comments. Mental health is a complex area, but the general trend that health professionals appear to agree upon is that there is an increase of psychotic episodes, especially among teens and people in their 20s, who use cannabis products with higher THC levels. How these events play out will vary depending upon the individual. Those who are already susceptible to mental health issues may sometimes, but not always, suffer more adversely. Additionally, products with higher THC levels are also reported to be much more addictive than the joint we knew back in the 70s, for example. In my mind, how is a teen who is suffering a psychotic event and goes to the local ED or crisis center supposed to be “far less dangerous” than the teen who drinks a beer or smokes a cigarette? My thought is that an event such as this is quite significant and can potentially be long lasting.
I was recently at a Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations talk where Amna Nawaz spoke. One of her closing comments was to get out and support your local news organizations, which is a great idea. However, as a citizen of Camden, I would appreciate our local paper to do more thorough research on such a serious topic before having the article go to print.