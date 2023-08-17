The measure of veracity of any article... begins with its title.
Owls Head voters will not be deciding “whether to block airport growth” on Aug. 28.
Voters will decide if the airport should be included in the town’s Land Use Ordinance (where it does not exist, currently). Voters should decide if projects resulting in expanded airport operations, services, or further increase in size shall require a public hearing so the town, as a whole, may weigh potential impacts and compatibility with the community, and vote whether to support the projects as proposed to the public.
In 2019, Owls Head residents recognized an urgent need to understand the exponential rate of airport infrastructural and development projects and how the infusion of nearly twenty million it received in federal funds would impact Owls Head into the future.
Earlier, 124-14 voted against the new Interlocal Agreement proposed by the county, despite the Select Board Chair urging voters to support it, an agreement which would have legally bound and fully obligated Owls Head to Knox County and to the FAA. In a small community, 150+ residents signing petitions, acting and advocating for a solution is more than a “small but vocal group of individuals.” This group of citizens are also, in fact, all “registered voters.” Such comments are routinely heard from our Select Board and similar dismissals read in nearly (if not) every article this reporter has published on the subject. The illusory truth effect may be working for some.
In hundreds of my conversations with residents, not one individual has ever expressed interest in “shutting down the airport.” No one was an “opponent to the airport” or “anti-airport.” Nearly every person on Earth has nice things to say about the Transportation Museum and most functioning adults recognize and embrace the importance of Penobscot Island Air to our island neighbors. While people often joke about them, nobody really wants those aging Cessnas to be silenced.
These are not the aspects of the airport that have disrupted the balance with the town. So please. Stop it already.
To clear confusion, the majority of Owls Head residents are not in opposition to the airport but to the unfettered development and deleterious effects it has, environmentally and on this community, if we continue doing nothing to proactively and effectively address it. In the last twenty years, Knox County Regional Airport has shifted from a predominantly general aviation airport to an airport far more accessible to and supportive of business jet/aviation use. This has heavily tilted the scale of “compatibility” to the detriment of the residential community within which it operates.
In the ‘90s, there was symbiosis with the aviation community and the people of Owls Head. I was a kid who loved dusting off WWII planes at the Museum on the weekends (fortunately they still had them then) and loading aircraft for PIA after school. People hung out at the airport for the sake of good conversation and to watch planes and their pilots do their thing. There was more of a balance to it all.
Most residents just want to see at least some of that balance returned.
Having “input” or “a say” does absolutely nothing to substantively benefit the town of Owls Head.
The power to preserve and protect Owls Head is with the people.
As a pilot, hangar owner, and as a voting resident, I fully support this amendment and a yes vote on Article 30.
While I am a member of the Owls Head Airport Committee, this letter is my personal opinion and does not represent the Committee.
Lauren Swartzbaugh
Owls Head