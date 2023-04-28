Letters to the Editor

Save the Dam is crying wolf again about its fears for the Montgomery Dam. Most people in Camden value and are committed to protecting the Megunticook River falls. Modifying or removing a few feet of 1930s concrete from the Dam, if need be, will not destroy the waterfall.

STD committee members also make factual claims that are completely unsupported or wrong. One recent example: the need to spend our money for “emergency” repairs to Montgomery Dam. Ready, fire, aim!

