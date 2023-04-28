Save the Dam is crying wolf again about its fears for the Montgomery Dam. Most people in Camden value and are committed to protecting the Megunticook River falls. Modifying or removing a few feet of 1930s concrete from the Dam, if need be, will not destroy the waterfall.
STD committee members also make factual claims that are completely unsupported or wrong. One recent example: the need to spend our money for “emergency” repairs to Montgomery Dam. Ready, fire, aim!
Right now, the town-appointed Citizens Advisory Committee is evaluating all the existing research and engineering studies and will develop a comprehensive plan for enhancing Camden's climate change future. This plan will include the waterfront, seawalls, dams, and the entire Megunticook watershed as a whole. It also provides the best chance of incorporating needed remediation using federal funding grants, rather than piecemeal taxpayer funding of individual dam and seawall repairs.
The Advisory Committee is following a process and a timeline that will result in a public report, discussion and town-wide vote. All activities of the Citizen Advisory Committee are open to the public live or recorded on the town’s web page.
Recent letters to the editor, columns, online postings, and public statements by STD committee members appear to be an attempt to create an alternate “factual” universe to use against the Citizen Advisory Committee's work. Take a look at their recent tactics:
The STD group has pushed hard for a premature vote singling out Montgomery Dam.
They have advocated for historical listing of the 1930 concrete strip portion of Montgomery Dam. Historical listing might make it harder to meet federal requirements for climate resilience grants.
They have loudly promoted a false flag dam repair donation funding scheme that misrepresents the actual dam repair costs but also serves to promote a false conspiracy theory alleging Select Board malfeasance.
STD members are pushing for the replacement of Select Board members unwilling to defend the Montgomery Dam status quo.
All of the above STD activities serve to freeze Montgomery Dam options, thereby effectively impeding the Citizen Advisory Committee’s work and the overall options for Camden’s future. There’s no Montgomery Dam emergency. What are they afraid of?