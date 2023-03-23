Letters to the Editor

Pine Tree Power

Proponents of the benignly named “Pine Tree Power” have been pushing the idea of a government takeover of Maine’s privately owned electric utilities for years. But it’s never made its way past the policy makers. One reason could be its cost — when you read the fine print, you understand this ballot measure would saddle Maine taxpayers with billions and billions of dollars in debt so the government could forcibly acquire all the assets of our two large utilities using eminent domain.

