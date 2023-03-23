Proponents of the benignly named “Pine Tree Power” have been pushing the idea of a government takeover of Maine’s privately owned electric utilities for years. But it’s never made its way past the policy makers. One reason could be its cost — when you read the fine print, you understand this ballot measure would saddle Maine taxpayers with billions and billions of dollars in debt so the government could forcibly acquire all the assets of our two large utilities using eminent domain.
This year, though, Pine Tree Power supporters got enough signatures to send the referendum directly to Maine voters. That means it is time all of us examine what’s really in this crazy plan.
It calls for the creation of a new “quasi-governmental power company” to “acquire” the existing utilities’ assets, which will cost upwards of $10 billion in bank loans. What effect will that much debt have on our state? Higher taxes? Cuts to services? Something’s got to give. Then there’s the “elected board” who will be in charge of the power grid. Voters will need to figure out whether political candidates are qualified for the job of overseeing this complex system that we rely on 24 hours a day. And what if we guess wrong?
For years, policies makers, including both Governor Mills and Governor LePage, have seen through Pine Tree Power’s mess of a plan. I urge all Maine voters to reject this huge and expensive risk.
Sandra A. Schramm
Rockland
A great improvement
The improvement to the new face of The Courier-Gazette is noted and appreciated. No longer do readers have to search through back pages to find the last golden words in a Grima column, but can now see them by simply shifting their eyes to the adjoining page.
Thank you,
Robert Karl Skoglund
The Humble Farmer
St. George
Toxic chemicals and anti-mining
We in the industrialized countries truly are fortunate and privileged. Our democratic vote-based governing system gives us the opportunity to voice our support for or opposition to such developments as, for example, a quarry or mine in our neighborhood. Industries are monitored and regulated to keep our air and water clean. We also have the recourse of the courts if a protest does not stop or alter an unwanted project.
Sadly, these avenues are not available to the billions of people in those parts of the world that supply us with the products we demand to improve our lives and satisfy our desire for a clean and green environment.
The staggering quantities of mineral resources needed for a conversion to an electric-only Western world now come and will continue to come mostly from Asia and Africa since we do not wish to have the associated poisons and pollution near us.
It has been calculated that a single solar panel uses more than 2 pounds of copper which creates around 450 pounds of mining sludge. Multiply that manifold for an electric car. The sludge or tailings consist of finely ground ore dissolved in strong acids, bases or other solvents. This broth is high in arsenic, cadmium, mercury, lead and other heavy metals which are highly toxic.
The millions of solar panels, electric motors, batteries, transmission lines and associated equipment will require hundreds of millions of tons of copper and other metals extracted and processed in places where no local protest can oppose the environmental damage.
The energy for industries producing these materials for us comes from an ever-growing number of coal-fired power plants. China, for example, is building dozens, as we shut ours down, and there are no protests allowed in China. Nor in Congo where nickel and cobalt are mined, with devastating environmental results.
Fortunately, all of that is happening far, far away.