I am beginning to feel like a broken record on this subject, but based on Bruce Meyer’s letter last week, apparently there is still some misunderstanding on this subject, so I will comment on it one last time.
The Save the Dam Falls committee has been trying to get the town to make short term repairs to Montgomery Dam and its falls before the coming tourist season. Some private citizens even offered a total of $11,500 to help pay for those repairs. This is not some conspiracy to rush the process and rebuild the dam before the River Advisory Committee can finish its work. It is an attempt to get the area looking halfway decent for the next two to three years while the study is being done, while its results are evaluated, and the voters given a chance to decide about the whole project (including Montgomery Dam and Falls).
For the record, I am part of the Save the Dam Falls Committee, but I am also in favor of getting fish running up the river if it makes scientific and economic sense. (I think we can do both.) I am also very much in favor of taking the time to study the river, and to let the process run its full course before we decide what to do. However, I am disgusted with the way the town has let the area around the dam deteriorate in the meantime. For much of last year there was no water running over the dam, weeds grew rampantly, and slime covered much of the empty millpond. It looked like a pig sty. Anybody who bothered to walk down there to take a look at the area would have agreed with that assessment. It was an eyesore.
Apparently, Mr. Meyer didn’t bother to take that walk before writing his letter which ironically was titled “Ready Shoot Aim.” To their credit, a crew from the town DPW did make some temporary repairs in the later part of last year which improved the situation a fair amount. They repaired the sluice gate so that water is now flowing over (rather than under) the dam again. That was a big improvement. Thank you to whoever authorized that.
However, the dam itself still needs some patching, where chunks of concrete and rocks have fallen out or washed away, especially on the south wall which is nearly gone. Also, vegetation needs to be removed. Those things need to be done, but they are not major renovations, just short-term fixes. Again, the idea is simply to get the area looking presentable for the next two to three years. Including this coming summer.
Some members of the STDF Committee contacted a few local contractors and were given estimates in the $30,000 range to do the concrete patching. That, combined with the DPW’s efforts to keep the sluice gate working, would accomplish most of what needs to be done. The $11,500 offer is still on the table, so that could be used to remove the vegetation. If those three things are done, the area will look pretty good, and it should last for two to three years.
Bottom line, this is doable. It doesn’t have to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and it would make a significant improvement in the appearance of a key part of Camden’s waterfront.
One last thought. When is the last time somebody voluntarily offered to take money out of their pockets to pay for something the town should have, rightfully, already taken care of? People care about this area. The town should do the right thing and clean it up.