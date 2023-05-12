Letters to the Editor

I am beginning to feel like a broken record on this subject, but based on Bruce Meyer’s letter last week, apparently there is still some misunderstanding on this subject, so I will comment on it one last time.

The Save the Dam Falls committee has been trying to get the town to make short term repairs to Montgomery Dam and its falls before the coming tourist season. Some private citizens even offered a total of $11,500 to help pay for those repairs. This is not some conspiracy to rush the process and rebuild the dam before the River Advisory Committee can finish its work. It is an attempt to get the area looking halfway decent for the next two to three years while the study is being done, while its results are evaluated, and the voters given a chance to decide about the whole project (including Montgomery Dam and Falls).

