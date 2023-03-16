Having been a customer of Central Maine Power for about 15 years, I have yet to meet or interact with an employee of that company who wasn't courteous and helpful to a fault.
That said, I have also seen my electric power bill skyrocket over the years, and there is no indication that these increases will abate any time soon. And yes, I am aware of the difference between the energy supply cost and the so-called T&D portion of my bill, only the latter of which is nominally directly under CMP's control.
I have also been involved with two not-for-profit solar array installations, one 110kW array installed for the town of Waldoboro, and more recently a much larger 310kW array at the new Mid-Coast School of Technology in Rockland. In both cases, after the array was built and commissioned it took many more months to finally get CMP to literally allow us to simply turn these arrays on, e.g., start feeding power into the grid, even though these arrays had been approved well in advance and then certified by CMP to be safe and within the capacity of their local grid!
Unfortunately, our experience was not unique, as virtually everyone who has attempted to connect their solar array to the CMP-controlled grid has faced similar, many-months-long delays. I understand that this has been a huge problem for literally hundreds of projects throughout the state, and it is steadily getting worse as interest in distributed renewable energy generation has increased rapidly in Maine.
One terrific solution to this problem might be a consumer-owned utility (COU), like the Pine State Power Company being proposed by Our Power here in Maine, and which will be on the ballot this November. With much lower cost to access capital, and no need to generate profits for investors, the likelihood that Pine Tree Power would plow all of their excess income back into aggressively upgrading our grid seems obvious, since a prime part of their mission is rapid beneficial electrification for everyone in Maine.
The good news is that all the great people who have worked for CMP for years would be retained, sharing their expertise and experience with their fellow ratepayers. (Yes, these folks are ratepayers too!) The only ones to be negatively impacted during the transition from private to public ownership would be the foreign investors who currently own CMP and enjoy a guaranteed 10% profit, almost none of which currently stays in Maine!
Please think about it: this fall we have the option of taking control of our critical electrical infrastructure, and if we don't do something, our already obscene electric bills are guaranteed to continue to rise uncontrollably.
Now is the time: vote this fall for taking back control of our electrical grid with Pine Tree Power!