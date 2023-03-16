Letters to the Editor

Having been a customer of Central Maine Power for about 15 years, I have yet to meet or interact with an employee of that company who wasn't courteous and helpful to a fault.

That said, I have also seen my electric power bill skyrocket over the years, and there is no indication that these increases will abate any time soon. And yes, I am aware of the difference between the energy supply cost and the so-called T&D portion of my bill, only the latter of which is nominally directly under CMP's control.

