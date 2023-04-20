As local business owners, we oppose Exiro Minerals’ metallic mineral exploration and the mining of metals in and around Warren and Union. Metal mining threatens our livelihoods and, more broadly, the vitality of the towns’ economies.
Warren and Union have economies rooted in the attractiveness of the landscape and the health of the local environment. In contrast, metal mining has a track record of making the environment unattractive and contaminated.
Some of our local businesses need clean water, air, and soil for their very existence — look at Oyster River Winegrowers, Herbal Revolution, The Pour Farm and farms of all sizes and types. Other businesses rely on the patronage of people who live here or visit here because of the beauty of the place and the recreational opportunities the water and land afford — Frantz Furniture, Viking Lumber, and St. George River Cafe are just a few businesses that rely on local customers. Economists will tell you that money flows over the long term into areas that preserve and develop livable communities around natural amenities.
Metal mining would be irreversibly devastating for our economy. Metal mining not only pollutes, it pollutes with toxins that stay in the water and soil for generations. Because of the area’s interconnected waterways and aquifer, contamination anywhere in the area will end up affecting all areas. Contamination can happen years and years after a mine shuts down, and contamination lasts for generations.
We can’t conduct business here if the natural resources are contaminated or if there is even the public perception that the natural resources are contaminated or could be contaminated in the future. With a mine here, Warren and Union would have no businesses that depend on clean water, air, and soil. If residents and visitors stay away from the area, few of the existing local businesses that cater to them will survive. Metal mining undercuts our economic base and shuts the door to our local economy returning any time soon — an economy based on the beautiful, everlasting natural resources of Warren and Union!
Union:
Tom and Yvonne Pitzi, David Robbins Homestead B&B
Jim Doble, Elemental Design
Andrea and Allan Smith, Brae Maple Farm
Kazimier Buozys, Buozys Custom
Chris Heretakis, Common House of Pizza
Elaine Frost, Frostfire Farm
Skip Skehan, Green Meadow Farm
Kathi Langelier, Herbal Revolution
Megan King, Home Away Pet Grooming
Debra Lowtwait, Honeyheart Apothecary
Don Kleiner, Maine Outdoors
Katharine Lunt, Micmac Campground and Micmac Market
Andy Payson, Maine Scene
Shea Powell, Shea Powell Design
John Shepard, Shep’s Imports
Christina Goosens, Spellbound Farm
Karina Shorten, Sweethaven Farm
Bill Stinson, The Pour Farm
Jenn Legnini, Turtle Rock Farm
Sarah Hewitt, Victory Botanicals
Matt Payson, Woods and Sea
Warren:
Fred and Jan MacDonald, Barley Joe’s
James Barnes, Barnes Custom Window Treatment
Alex Martins, Blue Water Fabrications, Inc.
Tom Bresnahan, Country Way Carpentry
Garth Hersey, Frantz Furniture
Caleb Hall, Hall Landscaping
Michelle Bennett, Healing Tree Farm
Peter Horch, Horch Roofing
Jillian Monroe, Jillian’s Pet Grooming
Brook Hall, Knowlton Moving and Storage
Tom Lie-Nielson, Lie-Nielson Toolworks
John Guerra, Lincoln’s Country Store
Glenn Brooks, Mainely Concrete and Pumping
Daniel Celluci, NoCo Cannabis
Asher and Molly Putterman, On the Mountain Farm
Allie Willenbrink and Brian Smith, Oyster River Winegrowers