Letters to the Editor

As local business owners, we oppose Exiro Minerals’ metallic mineral exploration and the mining of metals in and around Warren and Union. Metal mining threatens our livelihoods and, more broadly, the vitality of the towns’ economies.

Warren and Union have economies rooted in the attractiveness of the landscape and the health of the local environment. In contrast, metal mining has a track record of making the environment unattractive and contaminated.

