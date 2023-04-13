My wife and I read with great interest the report of the latest council meeting considering the options before them for protecting us from future floods on the Lindsey Brook. Thank you for that, and we thank the city for undertaking it as well. We love Rockland, and we know there are no easy solutions.
The flood itself was astonishing. Though we didn’t suffer the extreme damage and loss others did (John Levenseler’s sump system installed 30 years ago pumped like a champ!), nevertheless, every year our yard floods and we have some clean up to do: trash and foul scent.
Two considerations that we felt were missing from the proposed “solutions”:
1. Until the repairs are made, the property owners along the brook ought to receive a reduction on their property taxes until the “value” of their properties return.
2. The city council ought to appeal to the state (the ultimate authority over the management of the state water ways) for an abatement to their codes that would allow individual property owners to seek aggressively their own solutions — retaining walls, concrete culverts — to protect their own property without the red tape of filing a construction plan with the state.
Again, we know there are no easy solutions, but we know too that construction upstream from our property over the past decades has exacerbated the conditions linked to these floods.
We thank the mayor and the council for their continued good work for our community.