Letters to the Editor

My wife and I read with great interest the report of the latest council meeting considering the options before them for protecting us from future floods on the Lindsey Brook. Thank you for that, and we thank the city for undertaking it as well. We love Rockland, and we know there are no easy solutions.

The flood itself was astonishing. Though we didn’t suffer the extreme damage and loss others did (John Levenseler’s sump system installed 30 years ago pumped like a champ!), nevertheless, every year our yard floods and we have some clean up to do: trash and foul scent.

