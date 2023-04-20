Letters to the Editor

Thank you for your “Be Reasonable Thomaston, Develop the Green” Editorial last week and for making your news organization’s views very clear about economic development and scenic beauty as it concerns the former Maine State Prison property commonly referred to as the “Thomaston Green.”

Do your readers know what NIMBY-ism is? I certainly didn’t. Is “Not in my backyard” the “only reason,” “pure and simple” not to develop the Green?

