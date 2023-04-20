Thank you for your “Be Reasonable Thomaston, Develop the Green” Editorial last week and for making your news organization’s views very clear about economic development and scenic beauty as it concerns the former Maine State Prison property commonly referred to as the “Thomaston Green.”
Do your readers know what NIMBY-ism is? I certainly didn’t. Is “Not in my backyard” the “only reason,” “pure and simple” not to develop the Green?
It is your responsibility to thoughtfully consider many factors and points of view. Your opinion is your right. However, it is not your right to oversimplify and misrepresent those who disagree with you and diminish the value of open space.
When it comes to mining in Union, you laud the scenic beauty of Maine and that area. Yet, Thomaston Green has “no pristine natural landscape.” Have you ever walked the path with the (falling down) historical markers and St. George River views? They are breathtaking!
Your editorial promotes development, and mischaracterizes those who want a park as elitist, especially in the cartoon of Marie Antoinette saying, “Let them eat cake… er… put the Knox Clinic near the Walmart!” and that they already “have what they need.” How do you know this? Further, you demeaned the town of Thomaston as being “stagnant.”
In closing, an apology is due to Mr. Crosman and broadly to Thomaston and those who want a park as well as a new health clinic.