Let's send Abden Simmons to Augusta

By Katie Winchenbach, Waldoboro

May 4, 2023

I really like the fact that Abden Simmons helped to create the Medomak Project. He truly cares about the community and the environment — he is one of us.

Everyone who lives here knows the river is cleaner than it has been in decades. So clean, in fact, that 300 acres of shellfish flats could be reopened.

Having a clean river is so important because it encourages more recreational use of the river for both locals and tourists.

Let's send Abden Simmons to Augusta on June 13 to represent House District 45.

There is a special election (due to the now-vacant seat) for the House of Representatives, and I encourage my friends and neighbors to vote for Abden Simmons.

Katie Winchenbach
Waldoboro