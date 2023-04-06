If you live in Thomaston, soon you will be asked whether an expanded Knox Clinic should be built on the Thomaston Green.
If you live in Knox County, where would you want to have a regional federally qualified health center, like the one in Bucksport?
Currently, Knox Clinic and the Thomaston Select Board are working together with the idea of building on approximately one acre of the Green (former Maine State Prison property) along Route 1. The two-story building would consume about 5,000-7,000 square feet plus parking, and would provide primary care, dental, prescription assistance, behavioral counseling and wellness services. (This would be an expanded version of the current Knox Clinic which is a volunteer-based nonprofit providing free and low-cost care to uninsured and underinsured people located in Rockland behind the Public Library.)
There is no argument against expanding access and availability to health care, making it convenient for as many Knox County residents as possible. The question is, “Where should a federally qualified health center be located in Knox County?” Is the Thomaston Green the best location for this new facility?
Now is the time to weigh in. Let the Thomaston Select Board hear your voices. Attend a Select Board Meeting and/or a public information session on April 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Thomaston Library Conference Room. Also, contact Meredith Batley, Executive Director of Knox Clinic.