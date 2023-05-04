On June 21, 2022, I was assaulted in the town of Corinna.
I was assaulted in a friend's house helping her get things out for her safety. Her neighbor came over and assaulted me by punching me in the mouth, breaking three teeth.
I attempted to defend myself, but two women stepped in between me and the person who assaulted me. I decided to leave the residence and started to walk down the road to avoid any more confrontation.
As I was walking down the road, the person who assaulted me again knocked me to the ground, causing me to lose my glasses in the process. I was knocked unconscious for a brief time. When I came to, I had people standing over me. One person was holding a machete by my throat.
I got up and walked down the road. The person I was helping picked me up after she was assaulted in her own home by people who just walked in without invitation.
Once we were in a safe area, we contacted Penobscot County 911 to report the assault. Once Penobscot County Sheriff's Department arrived, the deputy took our statement and also took pictures of my face.
I was transported to Pittsfield and seen by the emergency department. I was treated for a concussion, three broken teeth and also had a CT scan.
After being released I had to contact a dentist to have teeth removed. While at the dentist I found out there were also fragments from my jaw that were broken.
After several attempts to reach the District Attorney’s office, I was told there was not enough evidence to prosecute anyone. How is this fair? We all know that if I had protected myself with or without a firearm I would probably be sitting in the Penobscot County Jail.
People get arrested for shoplifting or criminal mischief. How can someone get away with assaulting two people and threatening them with a dangerous weapon? Justice is unfair.
Shawn Gendron
Waldoboro
