Letters to the Editor

The Grinch
Illustrated by Dan Kirchoff

In recent letters to the editor, some letter writers have compared Camden to a fictional town from a story, like Bedford Falls from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” or Whoville from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” by Dr. Seuss. With that in mind, I present:

How the Grinch Ruined Whoville

Recommended for you