In recent letters to the editor, some letter writers have compared Camden to a fictional town from a story, like Bedford Falls from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” or Whoville from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” by Dr. Seuss. With that in mind, I present:
How the Grinch Ruined Whoville
All the Whos down in Whoville
Loved Whoville a lot.
And the Grinch, who also lived in Whoville,
Wanted to open a store to sell pot.
Some Whos thought to let him would ruin their town
It would bring a bad element to wander around
They would smoke on the streets, and bring bad drugs and guns
So, they set out a campaign to get the Grinch shunned.
The Grinch was surprised by the anger and meanness
He thought that the Whos would support him, he’d seen this
In towns just nearby where he’d opened a store
And nothing bad happened. He checked IDs at the door.
The children in those towns just went on with their lives,
And no crimes or big problems did ever arise.
In fact, the towns people felt pretty good.
They slept better, had less pain, and had fun when they could.
So, the Grinch went around to the Whos in his town,
He assured them his store would be nice, safe, and sound.
He would follow the rules and treat everyone nicely
Support local causes and check IDs thricely.
He would be a good neighbor, and bring shoppers to Main Street,
And there were many who thought a pot shop was a great treat!
There were some, who we mentioned, were angry and fought it,
They wrote letters, made signs, said the Grinch was just naughty.
They said “Whoville’s ours, we know just what it should be.”
And told the Whos that a pot store would ruin the beauty.
But the Whos who liked pot felt a little excluded.
Would what they enjoyed make Whoville diluted?
Did they not belong just cause they liked a puff?
To help them with pain or maybe just eat enough?
The Whos weren’t props on a set for retirees.
They had jobs, payed their bills,
thought their town should support these.
The Grinch reassured them, “it’s really okay.
How you live your life is just fine in its way.
Some people drink wine, some others just beer,
Some people like eating french fries when they’re here.
It’s okay to do things you enjoy, I have found,
A pot store in Whoville won’t ruin our town.”
So, the town had a vote and the Grinch won the right
To open a store and he did so that night!
And some towns people came, and others did not
And after a while most people forgot
That there ever was a fight about the store to sell pot.
And the Grinch settled in and he made his store nice
He helped people buy pot, who were of age, if they liked.
And he supported his neighbors, and the town was just fine,
And tourists in Whoville were thankful and kind.
Even those who had hated him were fine by the Grinch
They were just trying to do what they thought was right in a pinch.
And Whoville continued to be just what it was,
A nice place for everyone, even those with a buzz.