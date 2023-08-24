I know I can’t be the only one who reads the local court news and gets tired of seeing our District Attorney’s office continually dismiss seemingly every case.
To be clear, we aren’t talking about low-level slap-on-the-wrist crimes. The amount of domestic violence, assault, criminal endangering and drunk driving charges, among others, getting plead out or dismissed is pathetic.
Many of these are repeat or habitual offenders. The awful toll these offenders exact on their victims is sickening but they also put huge stress on our police, public and the court system.
Why is there such a lack of holding people accountable by our DA? Why is it that our DA, through her policies, is putting more effort into providing criminals with another pass than providing their victims with assurances of safety?
Our police officers are unnecessarily being put in harm’s way only to see the offenders get released with little or no repercussions. District Attorney Irving sends our police officers memos outlining which offenses her office will not prosecute!
If you have noticed, lately there is a continuing problem with a group of juveniles committing crimes. Theft, assault, threatening and graffiti are the most common. What is more common is the resistance by our DA to hold them accountable. Do you think it’s a coincidence that Natasha Irving’s tenure as DA exhibiting a lack of accountability to people committing crimes is noticed by these kids?
DA Irving’s profile on the Lincoln County Democrat web page states she has a focus on restorative justice. But when the second principle of restorative justice is accountability for the individuals committing crimes, we should be holding accountable DA Irving for abandoning that principle.