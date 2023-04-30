From 2020-2022 the percent of our 11th graders meeting the English and Writing Benchmark on the PSAT declined from 81% to 75%. The latest percentage meeting the Math Benchmark was 42%. Since at least 2020, over half of our students failed to meet the Math benchmark.
Today I received the Annual Report of the Five Town CSD and my information is from that glossy publication.
Taxpayers are paying $16,220-$21,653 per pupil per year. For each class of 25, we are spending roughly half a million dollars each year. Some of our educational opportunities sound like an expensive summer camp. We have a semester-abroad, a semester-away, cultural exchange trips, alternative-education programs, service-learning trips, independent study, hatchery innovation exposure and dual/concurrent enrollment….and we paid a bonus to our school leader.
With widespread grade inflation, consistent objective and standardized testing is critical.
Per the Superintendent’s letter, “We want students to take a dual enrollment course, join a cultural trip, pursue an independent study, go away for a semester, do an internship seek an endorsement or certificate, learn a skill at MSCT, etc.”
Nice, but after they have mastered the basic core competencies. Only 42% of our 11th graders met the Math benchmark.
Results for 11th graders in 2020 reflect their education before Covid. Despite self-aggrandizement, since Covid, our test results have largely worsened. Our schools should be focused on core skills such as English, Writing and especially Math. Focusing on formal education, would be an improvement.