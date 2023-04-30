Letters to the Editor

From 2020-2022 the percent of our 11th graders meeting the English and Writing Benchmark on the PSAT declined from 81% to 75%. The latest percentage meeting the Math Benchmark was 42%. Since at least 2020, over half of our students failed to meet the Math benchmark.

Today I received the Annual Report of the Five Town CSD and my information is from that glossy publication.

