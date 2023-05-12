The live "Finding Our Way" moth-style storytelling event at the Camden Opera House May 4, to support the Wayfinder School in Camden, was spectacular. Do people say spectacular anymore? Well, I do. In true moth-style, I was instantly drawn in by each storyteller. In a time when loneliness was just deemed a major public health risk, complex mental health issues are affecting our kids in record high numbers, and many of us feel misunderstood and disconnected, these brave storytellers reminded us we are not alone. They allowed us to connect to them in deeply personal and universally human ways. The latter was made clear through the feeling in the room.
During the evening we took a walk though survivors’ stories of rape, addiction, adoption, the impact of racist policy on families, abuse, business building, loss, and poverty. There was humor, humility, and undeniable authenticity in what we heard from the stage. Their stories are our stories. This is us. This is Maine. This is our world. Emerging from any of these experiences seems impossible. But there they were, standing before us, 11 storytellers showing us there is hope and it can be done, being human in the most beautiful way. Among all the things I left feeling that night, something big stood out — this kind of connectedness, inspiration, community, and hope — I want more. I’m already looking forward to next year’s event.