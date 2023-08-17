Letters to the Editor

I enjoy walking my dogs down Mechanic Street through its tranquil neighborhood. Personally, I fail to see the benefit of adding a sidewalk.

People like to walk and talk, which is difficult to do on sidewalks that force groups in a single file. Someone often must move into the road to allow another to pass when meeting on sidewalks from opposite directions. Currently, people have room to walk on both sides of Mechanic Street. Joggers rarely use sidewalks due to the risk of knee injury. The bottom line is people are going to be in the street even with a sidewalk.

