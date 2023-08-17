I enjoy walking my dogs down Mechanic Street through its tranquil neighborhood. Personally, I fail to see the benefit of adding a sidewalk.
People like to walk and talk, which is difficult to do on sidewalks that force groups in a single file. Someone often must move into the road to allow another to pass when meeting on sidewalks from opposite directions. Currently, people have room to walk on both sides of Mechanic Street. Joggers rarely use sidewalks due to the risk of knee injury. The bottom line is people are going to be in the street even with a sidewalk.
Fuel drivers, USPS/UPS deliverers, lawn maintenance, family gatherings and Snow Marine Park overflow currently park on the grass off the road to allow drivers to pass. The addition of a sidewalk will force parking in the street. How will that affect marinas hauling large boats or cruise line buses trying to get by?
In the winter, Snow Marine Park spaces are filled with boat docks, so families park on Mechanic Street to enjoy snow sledding. Adding a sidewalk will make parking impractical on a street narrowed by snow berms.
How will a sidewalk impact stormwater drainage, particularly for neighbors opposite of the proposed sidewalk?
Maybe I would accept the idea if I did not see so many dilapidated city sidewalks. Sidewalks on South Main are practically sunk into non-existence and North End pedestrians must navigate around telephone poles. Rockland should invest in repairing and maintaining existing sidewalks before spending money on installing more.