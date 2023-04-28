The letter from Jesse Bifulco (“Cannabis sales in Camden”) proposes a number of “facts” that are questionable or irrelevant. Bifulco claims that the increased availability of marijuana is harming kids. But the National institute on Drug Abuse (nida.nih.gov/publications/drugfacts/cannabis-marijuana) reports that “rates of past year marijuana use among middle and high school students have remained relatively steady since the late 1990s.” The National Institute does confirm, as Bifulco points out, that smoking marijuana is dangerous for young brains. But we are not asked to vote on a proposal to dose our adolescents with pot; just to make it available for sale.
The problem we face is consistency and trust. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/underage-drinking) reports that more adolescents use alcohol than tobacco or marijuana. And they confirm that alcohol use also interferes with brain development. Camden has several bars and restaurants that serve alcohol and whose doors are open to teens, asking for proof of age only when serving. A marijuana dispensary would not be accessible to adolescents, as identification is required at the door, and — unlike with alcohol dispensaries — no marijuana is consumed on site. If our local teens can navigate past bars and restaurants that will not serve them, they should likewise be able to avoid cannabis stores that will not even admit them.
Bifulco claims that availability of legal marijuana leads to increased crime. Unfortunately, he cherry-picks his sources. The truth is that research on this topic has been ambiguous. A recent, thorough, survey article by Kylie E. McCarthy (ebpsociety.org/blog/education/525-the-effect-of-marijuana-legalization-on-crime-rates) concludes “With the current research, it is suggested that legalization of marijuana and subsequent opening of dispensaries have little to no adverse effects on crime rates, specifically in the long-term.” The ambiguity of published results at least allows us to conclude that if there is any effect, it is probably slight — a strong effect would certainly show up even in early studies.
Bifulco’s claim that cannabis shops harm nearby businesses is also unsupported by any facts or research. The cannabis shops in Rockland, for example, are clean, bright, and attractive from the street. It isn’t clear why he thinks they would harm our “brand.”
There is a range of opinions on the vote to change zoning on June 13. I agree with Bifulco that your vote should be informed by the facts. But I urge those interested in the facts to search the literature rather than trusting letters in the paper (mine included).