In the Aug. 31 "Letter From Away" column on the Republican Party’s first Presidential candidates’ debate, the columnist downplayed Governor Ron DeSantis’ deployment with the Navy SEALs by stating that he was not actually a SEAL himself. This was accurate as far as it went. Not all personnel serving with or deployed with the SEALs were SEALs themselves but served in support roles critical to their missions. Lieutenant DeSantis was deployed to SEAL TEAM 1 in Iraq from October 2007 to April 2008 as a Naval JAG Corps (Harvard Law) officer and legal advisor to the SEAL Team 1 Commander on the proper treatment and interrogation of captured prisoners during the surge, fighting in Fallujah, Ramadi and Al Anbar Province known at the Great Awakening. For this he received the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service.
During the Vietnam War, Mobile SEAL Support Teams (MSSTs) were deployed with the SEALs to support their operations in the Special Rung Sat Zone and in the Mekong Delta. They were not SEALs themselves but specialist such as Boatswain’s Mates who served as the coxswains on the assault crafts that were used to transport the SEAL teams on the rivers and inland waterways to their mission sites, and the Enginemen who maintained these boats. The MSSTs, which also had administrative personnel such as a Navy yeoman-clerk, had to move to wherever the SEALs moved to and who often lived in barely acceptable to crowded conditions. The MSSTs were highly trained, well motivated and proud of the job they did in support of the SEALs they worked with. You could tell the MSSTs sailors by the distinctive unit patches they wore on their olive green fatigues.
No matter the war period, without the support the Navy SEALs receive from their support personnel they would not be able to effectively carry out the clandestine and secretive operations assigned to them.
In summary, DeSantis’s service in Iraq should no more be downplayed or minimized then Captain Beau Biden’s seven-month 2009 tour in Iraq where he served as a Army JAG Corps (Syracuse University Law) officer with the Delaware National Guard for which he too received a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. (Tragically he died of brain cancer in 2015.)
In closing, I look forward to reading a future Letter From Away column on the Democratic Party candidates’ debate between Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.