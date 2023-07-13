Depleted uranium should not be used in Ukraine By Ananur Forma Jul 13, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Depleted uranium should not be used in UkraineI have read many articles today about President Biden’s decision to help Ukraine by supplying cluster bombs and bunker busters.Not one article that I read mentions rounds made of depleted uranium, which 123 countries have banned. They are serious indeed.Depleted uranium is the waste product from nuclear power plants! Is this why there is not one reporter mentioning this? Are you as outraged as I am?I vote for mediation; civilized conversation between adults who are in leadership roles.All human beings and their pets ought to leave Ukraine. Please convince our leaders to promote talking to end this war as soon as possible.Ananur FormaRockland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Political Cartoon Dry weather? Illustrated by Dan Kirchoff Jul 7, 2023 Local Events Digital Edition Courier-Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists