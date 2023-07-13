Letters to the Editor

On Thursday, July 20, Hope voters will have the opportunity to show their support for regulating and controlling industrial metallic mining in our residential town. The Hope Town Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Hope Corner Fire Station.

It is critically important that Hope residents vote YES on Article 2, which can be found here: (https://hopemaine.org/vertical/Sites/%7B67218D83-801A-4BE2-816F-7F3C6B6A7FFF%7D/uploads/Proposed_Metallic_Mining_Activities_Ordinance_Moratorium_4.12.23(1).pdf).

