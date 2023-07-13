On Thursday, July 20, Hope voters will have the opportunity to show their support for regulating and controlling industrial metallic mining in our residential town. The Hope Town Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Hope Corner Fire Station.
Article 2 bans exploration or mining of metallic minerals within the town of Hope for 180 days to allow the town time to develop necessary Land Use Ordinance amendments “to provide adequate protection for the property, health, welfare, and safety of the Town of Hope’s residents.”
Article 2 represents months of work by the town and local citizens in response to the acquisition of mineral exploration rights adjacent to Crawford Pond. The Canadian firm Exiro proposed exploring for metallic minerals in a 30-square mile area that includes all of Lermond Pond, parts of Alford Lake, the neighborhood surrounding the Hope Elementary School, and in Union and Warren, all of Crawford Pond and parts of North Pond. This includes the streams and underground water sources that supply our drinking water.
That proposal raised citizen concerns throughout the area and prompted the Hope Select Board to instruct the town’s Planning Board to review local ordinances. The Planning Board held a workshop on April 12, drafted Article 2, and held a Public Hearing on June 14.
Like our neighbors in Union and Warren, Hope residents and officials began a crash course in the effects of mining.
Regrettably, we learned that most of the horror stories about metal mining are true:
Nickel mining will pollute our air, soil, lakes, and the groundwater that feeds our wells, which threatens human health; contaminates crops; kills fish, birds, animals, and plants; leaves land and water unsafe for use; decreases property values and drives tourists away.
Mining harms local economies by forcing out existing farms and industry, decreasing home values, and ruining the recreational waters that help support Hope’s economy
In Blue Hill, the mining company left the community 40 years ago, leaving the area unsafe for any use and sticking the town, state, and federal governments with huge, never-ending clean-up costs. There’s no guarantee that wouldn’t happen here.
Exiro claimed that mine safety has improved dramatically in the past 40 years, but research shows that mine safety mitigation efforts are ineffective and what passes for industry standards are not followed.
Thank you to the Hope officials and our friends and neighbors who have demonstrated that Hope residents must ban metal mining activities in our town. Do not let Hope become a mining town: Vote “YES” on Article 2 on July 20.