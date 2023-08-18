Letters to the Editor

In light of the recent reports circulating regarding the potential closure of Knox RCC, we feel it is critical to clarify the situation and put any potential concerns to rest. The safety of citizens is of the utmost importance to us, and it is our commitment to continue providing 24/7 emergency dispatch services.

What is true is that the Knox RCC is currently experiencing a staffing crisis, which is a challenge not unique to us given the ongoing national issues within the emergency dispatch community. However, contrary to the rumors, this does not mean Knox RCC is closing.

