In light of the recent reports circulating regarding the potential closure of Knox RCC, we feel it is critical to clarify the situation and put any potential concerns to rest. The safety of citizens is of the utmost importance to us, and it is our commitment to continue providing 24/7 emergency dispatch services.
What is true is that the Knox RCC is currently experiencing a staffing crisis, which is a challenge not unique to us given the ongoing national issues within the emergency dispatch community. However, contrary to the rumors, this does not mean Knox RCC is closing.
To manage this situation effectively we are partnering with a nearby Public Safety Answering Point that will handle answering our 911 calls. This collaborative effort will ensure that emergency 911 calls are answered promptly and handled without delay.
Additionally, to maintain 24/7 coverage, we will be supplementing our existing full-time dispatch staff with assistance from various members of law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies. These public safety personnel will work alongside our dedicated dispatchers to provide round-the-clock dispatching of emergency services.
We understand that changes can cause concern, but we want to reassure the community that these changes are to maintain our emergency response capabilities within Knox County and Lincolnville. The safety and well-being of our residents remain a top priority for us.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community during this time of transition and are committed to keeping you informed of any further developments.
Thank you for your ongoing support and trust in our services.