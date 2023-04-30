Thank you for letting me take a moment to introduce myself as a Camden Select Board Candidate. Although I may be recognized in town by many, I appreciate that some residents may be new to me and wonder: Who is Chris Nolan? What is he about? And why is he running for the Camden Select Board? I will keep this a brief introduction in acknowledgement of your time.
Last summer, some life-long mentors and friends of mine enthusiastically mentioned to my wife and I, on separate occasions, that I should run for a Camden Select Board seat.
They said I had the right experience, common-sense approach, long-term view, willingness to listen and share, desire to make decisions based on facts — both pros and cons, all while having an appreciation for the character of Camden and its natural beauty. Once I started investigating a candidacy through discussing the possibility with others, I realized that they were right. Now is the time for me to seek a Camden Select Board position.
I tend to have a desire to learn from others through conversation and their input. I have a high degree of curiosity in how things work and a tendency to ask questions. My aim is to support the citizens, by getting their perspectives, to ensure all views from the citizens in the town have an opportunity to be heard, and that important facts are obtained before decisions are made.
So, who is Chris Nolan? I am a long-time resident, who feels he has been very fortunate to have grown up in the Camden area since the 6th grade. I realized it is time for me to give back to the community that I am proud to have served already, in many ways. I was lucky to learn and grow in Camden from the time I was a Scout in Troop 200, through working for local business, and even while being a laborer for the Camden Hills State Park. I have a strong affiliation of the local education system as a graduate of Camden Rockport High School, and then, St. Anselm College. I was able to return to Camden after a few years on Active Duty as an Army Logistics Officer. MBNA, in 1993, was a great soft-landing-ground and civilian-career-starter for me in information technology management. Being a technology manager for MBNA, and later at Camden National Corporation, enabled me to be a volunteer coach for wrestling, baseball, and hockey at the High School and clubs during my kids’ growing years.
To really know about me though, is to know my family: I have a family that I learn from every day. Many know my father, Jim Nolan, who is now a retired Maine State Trooper, and he is still active in the community. People who knew my mother, Bev Nolan, always smile broadly when I meet them and mention her name. She was a Camden advocate from our first visit to Camden in 1976 through our relocation and her volunteer work with the Chamber of Commerce, Garden Club, and school systems. My wife, Heidi Nolan, is the Adult Education Director for the Mid-Coast School of Technology, and in her former role, she helped over 150 adults achieve their GED / High School Equivalency through the 5 Towns CSD. Heidi and I worked together to raise three bright and accomplished young adults, Hannah, Kyle, and Aaron. They all graduated from Camden Hills Regional High School and went on to great service-oriented careers.
What do I do now? I work full-time from my home in Camden, as the Director of an information technology audit division for a consulting company that supports many New England-based banks and credit unions. My objective is to enable bank and credit union management and boards to oversee and use technology securely. As a result of this occupation, I maintain certifications to review IT, board, and management practices concerning enterprise governance, risk management, and information systems auditing.
In my current occupation, I could live anywhere in New England or beyond, yet Heidi and I know of no better place to raise a family and live than here.
Thank you for taking the time to learn a little about me. There is a lot more we can share and talk about. I look forward to those opportunities.