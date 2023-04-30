Letters to the Editor

Thank you for letting me take a moment to introduce myself as a Camden Select Board Candidate. Although I may be recognized in town by many, I appreciate that some residents may be new to me and wonder: Who is Chris Nolan? What is he about? And why is he running for the Camden Select Board? I will keep this a brief introduction in acknowledgement of your time.

Last summer, some life-long mentors and friends of mine enthusiastically mentioned to my wife and I, on separate occasions, that I should run for a Camden Select Board seat.

Recommended for you