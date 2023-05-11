Citizens of Thomaston, I am sorry not to be able to attend May 4’s important candidate forum for the position of Select Board for which I am a candidate. I am away on a long-planned family vacation.
I am a 38-year resident of Thomaston and have served the community in the past on the Comprehensive Plan Committee, the Watts Hall Board of Trustees and the Thomaston Fire Department, and am currently on the Economic Development Committee. I further served as the area State Representative and State Senator from 2002-2012. I am currently retired after working more than nine years for U.S. Senator Angus King as his regional representative along the coast from the Midcoast to the Canadian border. Aside from public service, my wife Betsy and I have owned and operated two retail businesses and a wholesale publishing business.
I care deeply about our town and believe we are currently on a positive trajectory with a vibrant downtown, an extensive park and a trail system for recreation. I am very proud of the lively entertainment venue in Watts Hall that is attracting folks from far and wide to music, theater and learning opportunities. I want to continue to make Thomaston a place where young and old feel safe, comfortable and welcomed.
If elected, I promise to use my years of knowledge to continue to grow Thomaston’s economy and look for solutions to some of the challenges of the day. Affordable housing for our workforce, access to health care and a dynamic and varied economy are all areas of interest to me.
I welcome those who want to learn more to call me at 207-653-8368 or email me at cwrector51@gmail.com.
Again, I am sorry not to be with you at May 4’s meeting. I am glad you chose to attend this forum and I hope I can receive your vote on June 13.