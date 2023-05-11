Letters to the Editor

Citizens of Thomaston, I am sorry not to be able to attend May 4’s important candidate forum for the position of Select Board for which I am a candidate. I am away on a long-planned family vacation.

I am a 38-year resident of Thomaston and have served the community in the past on the Comprehensive Plan Committee, the Watts Hall Board of Trustees and the Thomaston Fire Department, and am currently on the Economic Development Committee. I further served as the area State Representative and State Senator from 2002-2012. I am currently retired after working more than nine years for U.S. Senator Angus King as his regional representative along the coast from the Midcoast to the Canadian border. Aside from public service, my wife Betsy and I have owned and operated two retail businesses and a wholesale publishing business.

