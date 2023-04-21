Letters to the Editor

On June 13 voters are being asked to permit marijuana/cannabis sales in Camden’s tiny commercial area. The increased availability of cannabis/marijuana is harming kids. Just ask any parent in town with a kid in school (or any kid) and they’ll tell you the kids are awash in pot. Anyone who grew up in the 70’s or early ‘80s knows these stats to be true from life experience. But in case you didn’t know… adolescent marijuana is associated with impaired cognitive functioning, increased risk of developing dependence, elevated rates of school dropout, elevated risk of developing psychotic illnesses, increased rate of engaging in risky behaviors, an eight-point drop in intelligence among those who develop persistent dependence, and the loss of cognitive capacity may not recover completely after desisting from marijuana use (ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4308295/). And much of that research was done before we had the super high-concentrated stuff that is readily available today. Please go to CamdenCares.Me for more info.

It is also leading to increased crime. One study showed an 18% increase in property crime, and higher levels of crime related to drugs (17%) and disorder (28%), after legalization on streets with dispensaries in Colorado (jjay.cuny.edu/news/sales-recreational-marijuana-denver-found-increase-some-nonviolent-crime). Los Angeles has reported a four-time increase in crimes against rec shops since 2018 (lataco.com/cannabis-dispensary-crime) — perhaps the cash? While there appear to be conflicting studies about property crime increasing near dispensaries, the most convincing appears to be a correlation between the density of dispensaries and crime, rather than simply legalization. Stats show that cannabis shops harm nearby businesses.

