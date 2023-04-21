On June 13 voters are being asked to permit marijuana/cannabis sales in Camden’s tiny commercial area. The increased availability of cannabis/marijuana is harming kids. Just ask any parent in town with a kid in school (or any kid) and they’ll tell you the kids are awash in pot. Anyone who grew up in the 70’s or early ‘80s knows these stats to be true from life experience. But in case you didn’t know… adolescent marijuana is associated with impaired cognitive functioning, increased risk of developing dependence, elevated rates of school dropout, elevated risk of developing psychotic illnesses, increased rate of engaging in risky behaviors, an eight-point drop in intelligence among those who develop persistent dependence, and the loss of cognitive capacity may not recover completely after desisting from marijuana use (ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4308295/). And much of that research was done before we had the super high-concentrated stuff that is readily available today. Please go to CamdenCares.Me for more info.
It is also leading to increased crime. One study showed an 18% increase in property crime, and higher levels of crime related to drugs (17%) and disorder (28%), after legalization on streets with dispensaries in Colorado (jjay.cuny.edu/news/sales-recreational-marijuana-denver-found-increase-some-nonviolent-crime). Los Angeles has reported a four-time increase in crimes against rec shops since 2018 (lataco.com/cannabis-dispensary-crime) — perhaps the cash? While there appear to be conflicting studies about property crime increasing near dispensaries, the most convincing appears to be a correlation between the density of dispensaries and crime, rather than simply legalization. Stats show that cannabis shops harm nearby businesses.
Camden residents are caretakers of this unique place. And the balance of residential versus commercial concerns is a delicate and hotly debated one. We should not discount the concerns of our shop owners, restaurateurs, and lodging owners. And the more polite tell me that cannabis shops are not our “brand.”
We in Camden take a lot for granted. Many parents, like me, moved here to let nature help us raise our children. We wanted them to have space to be kids. Here we leave our homes unlocked, our bikes unchained. We welcome strangers. These simple — but essential — elements of a safe life are but a few of the many reasons people young, old and in-between call Camden home. Allowing cannabis shops does not add to that precious elusive quality. But allowing cannabis shops may take it away.
So what benefit is there to allow cannabis shops? We get no tax revenue from it. Cannabis products are readily available north and south of us. The only benefit would be to the cannabis shop owners and their investors and not to our community.
These concerns are not “fear tactics.” These are simply the facts. If you vote against the proposal, you are not being fearful, but wise. If you vote against the zoning change on June 13 you are not judging or denigrating adults who responsibly use cannabis products. You are acting responsibly for the best interests of our children and grandchildren, our commercial district, our benighted parents, and all those most vulnerable to a potential increase in crime.