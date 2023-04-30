The argument for two marijuana dispensaries in the downtown Camden business district by a few individuals who believe that marijuana poses no threat to our pets and children is not supported by recent emerging studies from both the United States and Canada.
The January 3 American Academy of Pediatrics addresses this in an article entitled Pediatric Edible Cannabis Exposures and Acute Toxicity: 2017-2021. The conclusion was, “there has been a consistent increase in pediatric edible cannabis exposures over the past 5 years, with the potential for significant toxicity. It is important for providers to be aware of this in their practice and it presents an important opportunity for education and prevention. We analyzed unintentional cannabis exposure trends in children 5 years or younger and determined these exposures increased substantially (1375%) from 2017-2021.” The American College of Medical Toxicology released a statement with recommendations for packaging that is not so attractive to children and with safe home storage advice. The article lists the neurologic, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, ocular, respiratory, and other clinical signs in these children, many requiring hospitalization.
If the unintended poisoning of our children is not enough to cause concern, data collected from 251 veterinarians in the United States and Canada and the Animal Poison Control Center show a 765% increase in calls and veterinary visits in 2019 compared to the previous year, and continued growth in poisonings since then. The clinical signs in pets range from mild to death.
Camden is a special place. I have visited Camden over 40 times since 1986 and I chose to relocate here. Camden possesses a small-town charm with a sense of community and decency. The crime rate is low to non-existent. You can walk around town any time of the day and night without concern for safety. I affectionately refer to Camden as” Whoville” from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” after seeing the Santa Parade and singing Christmas carols during Christmas by the Sea over 30 years ago.
Please Vote No to Cannabis dispensaries in articles 3 and 4 on June 13 to preserve our town character and keep Camden safe.