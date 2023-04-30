Letters to the Editor

The argument for two marijuana dispensaries in the downtown Camden business district by a few individuals who believe that marijuana poses no threat to our pets and children is not supported by recent emerging studies from both the United States and Canada.

The January 3 American Academy of Pediatrics addresses this in an article entitled Pediatric Edible Cannabis Exposures and Acute Toxicity: 2017-2021. The conclusion was, “there has been a consistent increase in pediatric edible cannabis exposures over the past 5 years, with the potential for significant toxicity. It is important for providers to be aware of this in their practice and it presents an important opportunity for education and prevention. We analyzed unintentional cannabis exposure trends in children 5 years or younger and determined these exposures increased substantially (1375%) from 2017-2021.” The American College of Medical Toxicology released a statement with recommendations for packaging that is not so attractive to children and with safe home storage advice. The article lists the neurologic, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, ocular, respiratory, and other clinical signs in these children, many requiring hospitalization.

