I have watched with concern as letters and meetings regarding approval of a cannabis boutique have taken on an increasingly wild fervor, with accusations regarding some of our community members becoming ever more vitriolic.
In my day job, I'm a sociologist, and in sociology we occasionally observe the emergence of community behavior like this in a pattern called a "moral panic." In moral panics, usually the deep underlying issues generating anxiety are not the same as what's being talked about on the surface. Most often, the deeper concern is that the established order of the community is being changed, and that those who enjoyed a secure and privileged place in the community will lose it. What turns this anxiety into a panic is the identification of a "folk devil" onto whom all the anxieties of the community can be projected. By expelling the "folk devil" in a public way, the community performs a ritual of cleansing that temporarily relieves a sense of anxiety. Unfortunately, this hurts the person identified as a "folk devil" in the process, eventually damages the reputations of those carrying out the expulsion and leaves underlying conditions generating the anxiety unaddressed. The energetic, angry rituals of moral panics can injure communities that need connection and healing.
There are important points being made regarding the boutique proposal on both sides. I hope our community can return to decision-making that recognizes participants are all humans, not devils. We will have to live with one another in the aftermath.