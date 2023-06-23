Letters to the Editor

For anyone who wondered if there is a place left in America where people can leave their doors unlocked and their bikes unchained; where the air is clean, the land is green, and the water is as blue as the sky; where people smile and wave to their neighbors, and where kids can play in the streets until being summoned home for supper — last night was our answer.

Camden’s residents came out in force to vote and say no to ballot Articles 3 and 4, which would have permanently changed Camden’s zoning ordinance — a carefully constructed document which not only preserves the town’s historic and globally renowned quintessential coastal Maine character, but more importantly shapes the way we as residents live.

