A recent Camden Herald editorial claimed that “Rockport simply refused to deal with short-term rentals.” That is not accurate in the least.
What happened in Rockport is a self-appointed group of Select Board members went behind closed doors and drafted their own proposed ordinance, which they subsequently attempted to force down the throats of the town. They did not engage the public in any meaningful way and when opposition began to mount, these board members became increasingly defensive and dismissive of those opposing them. They even used the town’s newsletter, printed and mailed at taxpayer expense, to lobby for their position and criticize those opposed. Eventually, their actions undermined their credibility and voters rejected any kind of STR ordinance.
The lesson here is not, as the Herald would have it, that the people of Rockport “refused” to deal with this issue. What they refused was to be bullied by a small group of powerful and influential residents who wanted to bend the town to their will. The lesson is that if they move forward, Camden needs to do a far better job than Rockport did in thoughtfully engaging with their residents, especially the many residents who will have legitimate concerns about regulations of this kind.
The Herald, it seems, has already made up its mind on this issue, but I am guessing most Camden residents have not. Camden’s Select Board, therefore, should tread carefully and learn from everything — and there is plenty — that their colleagues on the Rockport Select Board got wrong.