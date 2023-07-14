Letters to the Editor

A recent Camden Herald editorial claimed that “Rockport simply refused to deal with short-term rentals.” That is not accurate in the least.

What happened in Rockport is a self-appointed group of Select Board members went behind closed doors and drafted their own proposed ordinance, which they subsequently attempted to force down the throats of the town. They did not engage the public in any meaningful way and when opposition began to mount, these board members became increasingly defensive and dismissive of those opposing them. They even used the town’s newsletter, printed and mailed at taxpayer expense, to lobby for their position and criticize those opposed. Eventually, their actions undermined their credibility and voters rejected any kind of STR ordinance.

