Letters to the Editor

Most Camden residents recognize and treasure the Montgomery Dam and waterfall in the heart of Camden and at the head of our harbor. Those who have viewed it recently are also aware of how the Dam has suffered from lack of maintenance, a condition prolonged by a Select Board which fails to expend funds that residents have voted for repairs.

Many of us hope that the decline will be arrested until the town is ready to consider a more permanent, integrated, long-term remedy. The Select Board must be held accountable for not working to achieve a solution, even more so after its latest attempt to defer the issue and do nothing.

