Camden has a long history of attempts to construct breakwaters for its harbor. This has resulted in public calls for action dating back at least as far as Jan. 6, 1927. These efforts inevitably follow episodes of severe storm damage.
More recently:
In 1966, Margaret Chase Smith began an effort that brought Camden closest to funding a breakwater project (action always happens when a woman is in charge).
In 1967, in written testimony to federal representatives the town assessed that storm damage to the harbor was costing FY67$50K (FY23$500K) annually. The town also testified that hurricane Carol (August, 1954) cost FY54$350K (FY23$3.5M) in damage to wharfs, docks and vessels in Camden Harbor.
At that time, gross income of harbor businesses was estimated at FY67$1,158K (FY23$11,700K) and the boost to local economy of the breakwater project could be 10-20% of this amount (in part due to cost avoidance).
In 1969, the town backed out of the project in because funds were needed to construct a sewer treatment plant. At that time Camden had no sewage treatment plant and raw sewage was being dumped directly into the harbor. This fact indicates why the matter of “harbor flushing” was of such concern. It was literally essential to "flush” the harbor.
In 1969, sewage treatment plant construction was authorized with a cost to Camden of FY69$3.2M (FY23$28.8M).
This past expenditure dwarfs the potential FY23$4.5M cost to Camden of a breakwater project.
The return frequency of hurricane force winds for Penobscot Bay has been estimated at 70 years based on the most up-to-date forecasting methods available (2023, Dr K. Emanuel, MIT). This coming fall marks the 70th year since catastrophic hurricane Carol struck Camden in 1954 with 100 knot winds.
In the past 90 years, Camden has seen 22 storm surge events which exceeded 12.5 ft above Mean Low Water. Six of these events have occurred in the last 5 years. The Dec. 23 storm brought 14.2 ft storm surge topped by 2- foot wave amplitude (4 ft wave height) to the inner harbor and caused $300K damage to municipal property alone.
How lucky do you feel? How much risk are we as a community going to continue to accept without taking concerted action to mitigate this risk? How important is it for Camden to shift priorities and focus attention on a potential disaster that is staring us in the face?
James Bennett
Camden
