On behalf of the Camden Garden Club, I am delighted to thank the town of Camden and the many residents and visitors who helped make the Club's 75th Annual Garden Tour on July 20 a rousing success. While we were fortunate that the sun burst forth giving us the best weather of the summer, we are also indebted to many people and organizations who contributed to the day’s event.
The Camden Police Department, the Camden Public Library, the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce, and St. Thomas' Episcopal Church provided support prior to and on Tour day. Local merchants in and around Camden sold tickets and others donated raffle prizes to benefit our scholarship fund. Area musicians, an artist, baker, and flower farmer generously provided food, music, and entertainment at homes and gardens on the Tour.
Attendance at this year's Garden Tour doubled that of last year’s, bringing more visitors to Camden and boosting the local economy. Funds raised are used to support our numerous civic improvement and beautification projects in town, most notably the plantings and maintenance of the Village Green, the Public Landing, traffic islands, and the new Postage Stamp garden by the Post Office. With the proceeds from this year's Tour the Garden Club enthusiastically anticipates expanding and growing our projects in Camden in the year to come.
If you enjoyed the Garden Tour, we would welcome you to join us; membership information may be found at camdengardenclub.org. We're always looking for a few more green thumbs.