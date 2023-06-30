Volunteers from Camden Garden Club joined local partners to beautify the Camden Public Landing: a new fresh look greets locals and seasonal guests to our landmark destination. Thanks to our partners Camden National Bank, Plants Unlimited, the town of Camden, and the Bayview Collection, the Camden Public Landing has been completely re-landscaped in 2023.
Bayview Collection donated mulch. Plants Unlimited provided the compost and plants. The Club would also like to thank the town of Camden Public Works Department for the heavy work and Camden National Bank for sponsoring other materials. Your collective support reflects the strength of our endeavors. Barb Ohland, Civic Chair and Master Gardener selected and planted the new plants, except the hawthorn trees which the town of Camden planted. In addition, the harbormaster, Steve Pixley, joins this effort as a partner in the re-landscaping because his staff is doing the day-to-day watering of the new plants when needed. Special thanks to the town of Camden for the new hoses.
Susan Reider, the initiator of this project, said, “We pruned, weeded, lined, and mulched the 100’ lilac hedge; for starters, I’d like to recognize my fellow gardeners and their husbands. This committed effort involved Karen Cease, Allison Matlack, Vicki Mast, David Kibbe, Ceil King, Barb Ohland and her husband Geof, and my husband, Rob. Camden Garden Club brings gardening knowledge, enthusiasm, and hard work to join with the support of our local businesses to create positive community changes. The Club will maintain the new Landing Project by weeding and watering to keep the area fresh and welcoming.” It takes a village and this one is beloved on all fronts.
