Bravo to the Camden Herald for reporting not only on the threat of flooding in town, as well as the Select Board meeting on July 11, 2023.
Editor Dunkle points out the factions in the town centered around the river and watershed. I’d like to suggest that there is a group of Camden citizens who understand and acknowledge that Camden’s future goes much beyond the watershed issues. I suspect, in ten years’ time, we will see the laser focus on the watershed as misguided. In the meantime, the Herald is to be commended for attempting to elevate our perspective, so to speak, and have us all consider the much larger climate context within which we are living.
I listened to the debate regarding the town’s move to lowering emissions via an EV purchase with incredulity. One Select Board member spoke of the “cost” of an EV, ignoring the current Efficiency Maine rebates that substantially lower purchase price for ALL Mainers, especially the lower income citizens he seemed to most want to help. He also seemed not to recognize the healthy federal tax rebate available for those same purchases. His ignorance of the cost of our fossil fuel emissions was even more stunning. Just because fossil fuel “costs” less — perhaps at the pump, perhaps in the purchase of a car — the cost to the emissions for the next 20 years is no longer acceptable. EVs cost much less in the long run for maintenance, and they don’t spew noxious fumes, adding to our warming and air pollution.
Do these Select Board members not understand the push from our state in the climate plan known as Maine Won’t Wait? (In fact, our town received a state grant from that initiative to buy that EV.) Did the Select Board members not know Camden has signed on to the Covenant of Mayors pledging to reduce our emissions?
My incredulity increased further as I heard other Select Board members talk of selling the Snow Bowl. That land was deeded to the town for recreation purposes and cannot be sold without a huge undertaking to reverse the generous donor’s wishes.
I worked as member of the Parks and Rec committee for several years and can also remind the Select Board that a lot of work has gone into, and is going into, thinking about the future of the area. Not one of the Select Board members seemed to consider that perhaps the town manager and the director of the Snow Bowl have been doing their jobs, working on the viability of the area as our climate transitions.
Factions in the town, indeed. We are lacking leadership, collegiality, good faith and good will amongst the Select Board members. The tension is palpable.
Camden citizens can move beyond the politics of town. It’s up to us.