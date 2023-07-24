Letters to the Editor

Bravo to the Camden Herald for reporting not only on the threat of flooding in town, as well as the Select Board meeting on July 11, 2023.

Editor Dunkle points out the factions in the town centered around the river and watershed. I’d like to suggest that there is a group of Camden citizens who understand and acknowledge that Camden’s future goes much beyond the watershed issues. I suspect, in ten years’ time, we will see the laser focus on the watershed as misguided. In the meantime, the Herald is to be commended for attempting to elevate our perspective, so to speak, and have us all consider the much larger climate context within which we are living.

Recommended for you