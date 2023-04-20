Letters to the Editor

Governor Mills deserves credit for her administration’s efforts on expanding broadband. Her pledge to bring universal connectivity to Maine by 2024 is one of the boldest digital equity initiatives presented by any governor in the country. This bold goal reflects an important understanding that far too many Mainers remain unserved, preventing them from accessing the invaluable resources that come with an internet connection, like remote learning, telehealth and more.

However, if we are going to achieve universal connectivity and enable unconnected Mainers to get service with the finite funding that our state has, we must ensure that truly unserved communities take precedence when it comes to awarding initial grants.

