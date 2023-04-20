Governor Mills deserves credit for her administration’s efforts on expanding broadband. Her pledge to bring universal connectivity to Maine by 2024 is one of the boldest digital equity initiatives presented by any governor in the country. This bold goal reflects an important understanding that far too many Mainers remain unserved, preventing them from accessing the invaluable resources that come with an internet connection, like remote learning, telehealth and more.
However, if we are going to achieve universal connectivity and enable unconnected Mainers to get service with the finite funding that our state has, we must ensure that truly unserved communities take precedence when it comes to awarding initial grants.
I’m concerned that the calls for “future proof” networks could undermine our ability to bridge the digital divide. Future proof networks are great in theory, but calls for funding to be used on these technology upgrades in areas that already have multiple providers will create a dangerous precedent, causing an area with various two or three broadband options to be viewed the same as one with no service at all.
This means that while a community that is well-served gets a cherry on top for their existing coverage, the rural unserved communities that have been disregarded for far too long are once again pushed to the back of the line.
I urge our state’s grant decisionmakers to reconsider this approach, and prioritize broadband funding toward truly unserved residents.