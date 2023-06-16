Letters to the Editor

I am writing to express my support for recognizing the inherent sovereignty of the Wabanaki tribes and ensuring that federal policies that apply to all other native tribes apply to the Wabanaki. Passing LD 2007 and LD 2004 is a matter of basic fairness and common sense.

The Land Claims Settlement Act has not worked. It has resulted in the disempowerment and disenfranchisement of whole communities of indigenous neighbors — those whose people were here, living on and stewarding these lands long before anyone who looks like me (or most Maine policy makers) ever arrived.

