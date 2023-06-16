I am writing to express my support for recognizing the inherent sovereignty of the Wabanaki tribes and ensuring that federal policies that apply to all other native tribes apply to the Wabanaki. Passing LD 2007 and LD 2004 is a matter of basic fairness and common sense.
The Land Claims Settlement Act has not worked. It has resulted in the disempowerment and disenfranchisement of whole communities of indigenous neighbors — those whose people were here, living on and stewarding these lands long before anyone who looks like me (or most Maine policy makers) ever arrived.
Here in 2023, we are living in a state of active injustice: unequal access to resources and economic disparities between native and non-native communities, continued disproportionate removal of indigenous children from their communities by Child Welfare, lack of safe drinking water, unnecessary barriers to effectively governing their own communities, and federal policies that benefit other tribes not applying in Maine, to name a few. This is not justice. This is not the standard to which any of us in Maine should want to hold ourselves.
It is time to chart a new way, taking the lead from Wabanaki communities, and plain common sense, to put Wabanaki tribes on the same footing with other tribal nations. Doing so will help all of us, Wabanaki tribes and non-native Mainers alike.
Please pass these bills and take an important step towards righting these historic and current wrongs. The time is now.