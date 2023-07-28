I am responding to the Camden Herald’s article [July 21, 2023] ‘Assessing Flood Risks in the Midcoast.’ Specifically, the accompanying photo with the caption: ’The October 30, 2021, storm turned downtown Camden into a River.’
While climate change is a critical issue that affects everyone and requires commitments by all governments, businesses and individuals to mitigate its effects, we must deal in the facts if we are to make real progress. Attempts to either minimize the impacts of storms and sea level rise or to exaggerate these effects will slow consensus building and prevent real actions from occurring. The above-mentioned photo is misleading, as the ponding on Main Street shown in the photo was the result of two storm catch basins grates plugged with leaves. It was not the result of the Megunticook River overflowing its banks onto Main Street, despite the five plus inches of rain that fell on Camden. Early on Sunday morning, October 31, 2021, a couple of quick-acting business owners on Main Street cleared the catch basin grates and the water quickly receded. No businesses had reportable water related damage.
In order for Camden to prioritize future infrastructure improvements we must follow the facts and engineering in order to use precious taxpayer money effectively. In fact, the Inter-Fluve engineering report of 2019 commissioned by the Town of Camden clearly indicated that section of Main Street shown in the photo is not subject to flooding in a 100-year storm event. This is corroborated by the FEMA 100-year flood maps. The report’s hydrology model used all current bridges and dams and concluded that Main Street would not flood during 100-year storm events. So as the Town continues to study what to recommend with regards to infrastructure improvements throughout the Town, including Camden Harbor, we must ensure that any projects recommended for approval by voters will have the greatest impacts on reducing flooding and storm related damage, and supported by fact-based engineering.