Are you going to trust foreign corporations with Maine’s energy needs?
As a volunteer with the Pine Tree Power campaign, one of the questions I hear most frequently is “but why hasn’t Pine Tree Power made their case?”
The truth is that the Mainers — including everyone from utility experts to customers living on a fixed income — already have. At the legislature in 2019, at the PUC in 2020, at the legislature in 2021 (where the bill passed with bipartisan support), when gathering petitions in 2022, and now, with volunteers showing up to knock on doors all over Maine.
The reality is that despite having the stronger argument and the real grassroots momentum, the people’s voices have been drowned out by CMP and Versant’s $27 million misinformation campaign. That is not a footnote to the story, that is the story. There would not be a campaign against this referendum at all if not for two donors — the utilities’ parent companies. Their campaign is not founded on policy research or personal experience. Their campaign is founded on big money.
Pine Tree Power brings back local control. Ever since being bought out by foreign corporations, our utilities have been failing us more and more. Don’t take it from me. CMP’s CEO said it himself, “We’re probably the most mistrusted company.” The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) said it too: “‘The degradation in the quality of service seems to be coincident with the change in Avangrid’s management structure and the removal of operational decisions from the local company.” We need to be able to control our own energy future.
Pine Tree Power saves Mainers an average of $367 per year by making sure electricity bills are not enriching shareholders and CEOs half a world away. CMP and Versant’s greed knows no bounds, and it never will if they get their way. In 2022 alone, they made $187 million in profit. Then, they came back this year to send out 94,000 disconnection notices (or more than 10% of customers) while getting a 20% rate hike. Meanwhile, we still have the most frequent outages and worst customer satisfaction in the nation. Analysis from Maine’s foremost energy economist shows that we save money from day one with Pine Tree Power.
And speaking of outages, Pine Tree Power is critical for increasing reliability. Right now, CMP and Versant have one job, and that is to make money for their shareholders. Not work for customers, not improve service, not lower rates. At a time that outages due to climate extremes and storms are increasing rapidly, we need to be investing in reliability, not CEO profits. When we’re saving $9 billion over 30 years, we can do that.
When it really comes down to it, though, there are two cases being made, and there reaches a point where one has to choose who to believe. All I would ask is — are you going to trust the side whose economic analysis was done by independent experts or the side whose economic analysis was paid for? Are you going to trust the side who has volunteers willing to meet you at your door and answer your questions, or the side represented by $27,000,000 in advertising and mostly owned by foreign investors? Are you going to trust the side who has no financial incentive or the side that makes hundreds of millions of dollars off of our suffering?
In other words, are you going to take your future into your own hands or leave it with foreign corporations?
Nancy D. Davis
Owls Head