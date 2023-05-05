Letters to the Editor

Adopt don’t shop. I’m sure you’ve heard that phrase before. The overflow of abused cats and dogs down south in places like Alabama, Texas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Georgia force me to reinforce this.

Midcoast Maine has many organizations to adopt, some of which include Midcoast Humane, P.A.W.S animal adoption center, and the Pope Memorial Humane society. Many animals come up from the south searching for a new home.

